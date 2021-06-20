Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives $21.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.86.

HOOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 52,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $721,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 530,673 shares of company stock worth $6,611,605 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 24,481 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $998,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOOK stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $9.45. 883,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,143. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $245.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.18. Hookipa Pharma has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 237.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

