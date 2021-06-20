Host Hotels & Resorts’ (HST) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.19.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $17.14. 18,258,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,105,952. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,879 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,527,727 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,019 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,998,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

