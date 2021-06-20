HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 429,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 27,313 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in HP were worth $13,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 62,215 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of HP by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 179,277 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of HP by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 76,767 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $6,810,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of HP by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,197,141 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $29,438,000 after purchasing an additional 318,370 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.23. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

