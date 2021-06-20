Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,752 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,681.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,932,000 after acquiring an additional 291,653 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $67.25. 6,717,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,617,978. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.38. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $54.11 and a one year high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

