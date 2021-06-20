Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,640 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,151,000 after buying an additional 139,803 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $432,602,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,719,000 after buying an additional 165,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,187,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $535,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR traded down $3.92 on Friday, hitting $178.49. The company had a trading volume of 491,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,470. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.91. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.51.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. TheStreet downgraded United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

