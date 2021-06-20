Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Invests $333,000 in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,902,000 after purchasing an additional 769,791 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth $8,866,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 843.2% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 381,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 341,235 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,189,000 after acquiring an additional 300,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemsstock Limited bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $3,182,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

MUR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,095,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.16. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $129,348.75. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,566 shares of company stock worth $622,652. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.