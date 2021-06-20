Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Invests $894,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,058 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 164,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IP traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.23. 5,381,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,994,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. International Paper has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

