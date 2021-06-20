Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 317,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 350.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor stock traded down $8.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.03. 735,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,181. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $118.66 and a twelve month high of $185.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

