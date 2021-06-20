HUNT (HUNT) Price Reaches $0.18

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HUNT has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $19.65 million and $1,789.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00060271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00023940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.04 or 0.00756415 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00044610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00083696 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.