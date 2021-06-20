Huobi Token (HT) Reaches One Day Volume of $159.38 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for $11.36 or 0.00033459 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi Token has a market cap of $1.94 billion and $159.38 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00057332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00024120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.16 or 0.00728158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00043859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00083301 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,704,593 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

