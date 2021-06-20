HyperExchange Price Reaches $0.0063 on Major Exchanges (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 20th. One HyperExchange coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperExchange has a total market cap of $375,323.74 and $1,492.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00056083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00130516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00174311 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,753.07 or 1.00054946 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $280.62 or 0.00807923 BTC.

HyperExchange Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash . HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HyperExchange

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using U.S. dollars.

