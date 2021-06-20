Ian Charles Dundas Buys 10,000 Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Stock

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.18 per share, with a total value of C$81,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,330,089.36.

Ian Charles Dundas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Ian Charles Dundas bought 15,000 shares of Enerplus stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.22 per share, with a total value of C$108,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ian Charles Dundas bought 15,000 shares of Enerplus stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.75 per share, with a total value of C$116,250.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Ian Charles Dundas bought 15,000 shares of Enerplus stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.27 per share, with a total value of C$109,050.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ian Charles Dundas purchased 15,000 shares of Enerplus stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,150.00.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$8.20 on Friday. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of C$2.22 and a one year high of C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a PE ratio of -2.05.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$288.80 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is -3.00%.

ERF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enerplus to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.09.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

