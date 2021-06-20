IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

IGM Financial stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.64. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $37.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.8522 per share. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 5.11%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

