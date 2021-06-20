Ignition Hits Market Capitalization of $60,893.19 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, Ignition has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $60,893.19 and $12.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0426 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,058.75 or 0.99986248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00033408 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007512 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00071128 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000850 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002854 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,441,001 coins and its circulating supply is 1,427,828 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

