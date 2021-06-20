IMA Wealth Inc. Acquires 16,377 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Envestnet worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 73.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 89.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,215,000 after purchasing an additional 760,028 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,836,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 28.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 884,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,870,000 after purchasing an additional 194,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,392,000 after purchasing an additional 70,009 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENV has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

ENV stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.28. 460,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,594. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.29 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Envestnet’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

