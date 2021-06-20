IMA Wealth Inc. Cuts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,654 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,690,000 after buying an additional 1,926,169 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after buying an additional 1,042,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $32,695,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,382,000 after buying an additional 275,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 340,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after buying an additional 246,434 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.21.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $2.07 on Friday, reaching $100.35. 2,362,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,125. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $60.04 and a 1 year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

