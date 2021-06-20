IMA Wealth Inc. Has $7.82 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,596 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for 1.9% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,963,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 443.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,389,000 after buying an additional 2,688,315 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,836,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,756,000 after buying an additional 309,376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,520,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,237,000 after buying an additional 169,176 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,116,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,917,250. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.18.

