Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INGR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 44,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.99. The company had a trading volume of 609,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,724. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $98.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INGR. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

