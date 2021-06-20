InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.10

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $7.45. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 495,696 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 0.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

