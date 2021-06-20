Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSG. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,184,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,652,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,682,000 after buying an additional 368,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,251,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. 2,540,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,821. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.90. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inseego will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

