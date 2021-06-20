Insider Buying: Fatfish Group Limited (ASX:FFG) Insider Buys A$1,272,000.00 in Stock

Fatfish Group Limited (ASX:FFG) insider Kin Wai Lau bought 24,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$1,272,000.00 ($908,571.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fatfish Group Company Profile

Fatfish Group Limited is an incubator and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, start-ups and growth stage investments. It invests in the Internet sector with a focus on cryptocurrency, blockchain technologies, technology, internet, and consumer Internet venture. It prefers to take majority controlling stake.

