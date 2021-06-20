Insider Buying: First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Purchases 2,620 Shares of Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director William K. Hood bought 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $50,697.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,330.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $18.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FGBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

