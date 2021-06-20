Insider Buying: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,553,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mfn Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Mfn Partners, Lp bought 100,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.10 per share, for a total transaction of $6,310,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mfn Partners, Lp bought 80,461 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.35 per share, for a total transaction of $5,016,743.35.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $62.53 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,523,000 after buying an additional 822,242 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,999,000 after buying an additional 759,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $29,185,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $17,357,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,461,000 after purchasing an additional 212,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

