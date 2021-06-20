Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Sells $1,905,400.00 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,759.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $26.55 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,637,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,945,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,466,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.