Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Sells $1,905,400.00 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,759.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $26.55 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,637,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,945,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,466,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

