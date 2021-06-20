Insider Selling: Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Sells 83,211 Shares of Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 171.86 ($2.25) on Friday. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The firm has a market cap of £29.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 181.78.

Several analysts have weighed in on BARC shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 217 ($2.84) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 209.70 ($2.74).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

