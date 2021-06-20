Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.16, for a total transaction of $2,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,885 shares in the company, valued at $11,399,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Carvana stock opened at $294.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.57 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.90. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.06 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $647,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $1,360,000. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 363,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,325,000 after buying an additional 94,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

