Insider Selling: eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells $293,110.08 in Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 72,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $293,110.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,439.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ltd Ginola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Ltd Ginola sold 5,323 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $19,428.95.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ltd Ginola sold 25,100 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $92,870.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Ltd Ginola sold 500,000 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $1,615,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ltd Ginola sold 16,072 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $39,858.56.

On Monday, May 24th, Ltd Ginola sold 14,724 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $36,073.80.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ltd Ginola sold 40,798 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $99,547.12.

On Friday, April 23rd, Ltd Ginola sold 72,527 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $195,822.90.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ltd Ginola sold 66,745 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $171,534.65.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Ltd Ginola sold 1,807 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total value of $6,035.38.

Shares of EMAN opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.69 million, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. eMagin Co. has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $5.42.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 59.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMAN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in eMagin by 3,250.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 1,016,008 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eMagin by 33.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 118,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in eMagin by 18.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 60,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in eMagin by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 204,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

