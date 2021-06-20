Insider Selling: Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Director Sells C$34,645.00 in Stock

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Director Gary Robert Moore sold 53,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$34,645.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$118,105.

Shares of FVL opened at C$0.64 on Friday. Freegold Ventures Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.52 and a twelve month high of C$1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$213.40 million and a P/E ratio of -106.67. The company has a current ratio of 19.71, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.73.

Get Freegold Ventures alerts:

About Freegold Ventures

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 50 patented and 94 unpatented federal claims, and 268 State of Alaska mining claims, which cover a total area of 14,630 acres; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Freegold Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freegold Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.