Insider Selling: Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Director Sells C$34,645.00 in Stock

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Director Gary Robert Moore sold 53,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$34,645.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$118,105.
Shares of FVL opened at C$0.64 on Friday. Freegold Ventures Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.52 and a twelve month high of C$1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$213.40 million and a P/E ratio of -106.67. The company has a current ratio of 19.71, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.73.
About Freegold Ventures
