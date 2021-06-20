Insider Selling: Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) CFO Sells $241,540.00 in Stock

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $241,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,165,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nathan Olmstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $425,880.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Nathan Olmstead sold 5,000 shares of Logitech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $552,550.00.

Shares of LOGI opened at $123.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.10. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. Research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

LOGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Logitech International by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Logitech International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

