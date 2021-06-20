Insider Selling: Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) CEO Sells 5,824 Shares of Stock

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 5,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.42, for a total transaction of $1,598,222.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,911 shares in the company, valued at $34,552,496.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MED stock opened at $263.47 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.03 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.46.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Medifast in the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Medifast by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Medifast in the 1st quarter worth about $1,035,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Medifast by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 25,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

