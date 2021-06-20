Insider Selling: Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) CFO Sells 605 Shares of Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $123.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.27. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $166.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

