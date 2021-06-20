Insider Selling: Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) CFO Sells 605 Shares of Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $123.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.27. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $166.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.