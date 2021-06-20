Insider Selling: Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Sells $351,256.00 in Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,876,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James L. Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

Shares of QRVO opened at $174.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.57 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 456,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. Barclays boosted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

