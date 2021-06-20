Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,931 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,533 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.68.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.67. 55,118,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,139,248. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

