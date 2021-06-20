International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Gap Down to $44.97

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.97, but opened at $43.19. International Bancshares shares last traded at $44.48, with a volume of 421 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.28.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 19.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 31,519 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $3,599,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in International Bancshares by 9.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC)

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

