International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Gap Down to $44.97

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.97, but opened at $43.19. International Bancshares shares last traded at $44.48, with a volume of 421 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.28.
International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 8.47%.
About International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC)
International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.
