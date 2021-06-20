Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Million

Analysts expect that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will post sales of $4.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.23 million to $5.37 million. Intrusion reported sales of $1.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 159%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year sales of $19.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.02 million to $21.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $51.93 million, with estimates ranging from $47.01 million to $56.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 149.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.13%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTZ shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrusion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $121,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,541,651 shares in the company, valued at $41,840,408.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $108,855.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,565,956 shares in the company, valued at $42,562,684.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,170 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTZ. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth about $5,582,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth about $5,386,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth about $2,841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Intrusion during the first quarter worth about $3,392,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Intrusion by 875.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 134,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

INTZ traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 275,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,760. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $249.32 million, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

