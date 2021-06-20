Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) is IMA Wealth Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,520 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.3% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. IMA Wealth Inc. owned approximately 3.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$23.03 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 83,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,684. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04.

