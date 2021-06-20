Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Up 18.6% in May

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the May 13th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ BSMM opened at $25.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.44. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $25.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter.

