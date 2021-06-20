Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Up 18.6% in May

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the May 13th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
NASDAQ BSMM opened at $25.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.44. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $25.54.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.
Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.