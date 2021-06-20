Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

IPSEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Ipsen stock opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.17. Ipsen has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $28.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.5877 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Ipsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

