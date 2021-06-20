Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

Shares of ISBA stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93. Isabella Bank has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

