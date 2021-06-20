iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 176,167 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $26,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

