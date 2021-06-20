iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 285.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV opened at $248.21 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $253.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.18.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

