iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $95.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.62. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $64.47 and a 52 week high of $96.65.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

