Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Earnings Results

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Jabil stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Jabil has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,975 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $11,098,899. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,352 shares of company stock worth $6,598,398. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

