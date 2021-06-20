Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-7.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.95 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.500-5.500 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Argus lifted their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.78.

Jabil stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.86. Jabil has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,098,899. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,352 shares of company stock worth $6,598,398. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

