Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $167.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $108.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 63.76%.
In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,671 shares of company stock worth $7,103,280. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
