Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $495.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,000 shares of company stock worth $92,070. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 286,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 33,701 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.