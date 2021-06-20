Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.
Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $495.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69.
In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,000 shares of company stock worth $92,070. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 286,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 33,701 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Barings BDC Company Profile
Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.