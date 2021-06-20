JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€132.00” Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WCH. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €136.36 ($160.43).

Shares of WCH opened at €124.05 ($145.94) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €131.57. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €57.78 ($67.98) and a 52-week high of €143.30 ($168.59). The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

