JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 173,699 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,039,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Adient were worth $45,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adient by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,304,000 after acquiring an additional 884,618 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Adient by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,470,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,209,000 after acquiring an additional 158,229 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adient by 322.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287,239 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,267,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Adient by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,017,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

