JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Price Target to C$76.00

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$76.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

TSE BAM.A opened at C$60.55 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of C$38.77 and a one year high of C$62.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67.

In other news, Director Marcel R. Coutu acquired 6,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$56.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$365,289.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,516,044.33.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

