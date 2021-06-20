JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Price Target to GBX 270

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s previous close.

LMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 248.33 ($3.24).

LON:LMP opened at GBX 235.20 ($3.07) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20). The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 693.97.

In related news, insider Martin McGann sold 162,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07), for a total value of £382,300.35 ($499,477.85). Also, insider Katerina Patmore acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £11,800 ($15,416.78).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

